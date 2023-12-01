Fight in Jacksonville turns to shooting in Orange Park; Deputies make arrest for attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man for attempted murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest stems from a shooting that took place on Thur. Nov. 30. The incident began as a fight in Jacksonville and ended as a shooting in Clay County.

After the fight, Bruce Henry Johnson fired a gun at the victim in the area of 3200 Woodglen Dr. in Orange Park. The victim was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

That same evening, a search warrant was issued and deputies arrested Johnson at the Orange Park South Subdivision for attempted murder.

Johnson was taken to the Clay County Jail. The sheriff’s Office said this was an isolated incident and there is no further known threat.

“We appreciate the citizens who called the sheriff’s office upon hearing the shots fired which allowed for a quick response and a swift resolution to this incident,” CCSO said in a statement.

