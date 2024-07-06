The final show: Sun-Ray Cinema closing its doors Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s the end of an era for the Five Points area: historic Sun-Ray Cinema is closing its doors.

This comes after Atlanta-based developer Union South Partners purchased this nearly 100-year-old building for $7 million on May 16.

There are three final showings: two of “Thelma” and one of “THE END IS NIGH! Doggiewoggiez! Poochiewoochiez!”

Hundreds of people flooded the theatre to watch the first showing of “Thelma” at 4:15 p.m.

In a release, the new owner said it’s committed to investing, “significant capital into the theater space to enhance and improve it as a destination for entertainment while preserving the theater’s historic fabric, keeping many of the building’s existing elements intact.”

However, many people told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir that the area won’t be the same.

One long-time Jacksonville resident believes this change will negatively impact the area.

“You go to like an AMC or something like that, there’s not a lot of service going on there. If you have a problem with your food or drink or whatever you gotta run down those long hallways, you gotta go to the bathroom. That’s a big, big problem,” Eero Mauerman said. “Here they’ll bring food out to you, bring drinks out to you, whatever. And I was like, that’s a huge plus.”

Sun-Ray Cinema did post on Facebook that they are looking to relocate to Downtown.

They’ve been working with the Downtown Investment Authority, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

