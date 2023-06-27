‘Find as many people as possible;’ Changing homelessness continues with weeklong count

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A growing need for those experiencing homelessness in Northeast Florida is not just about a place to live, but somewhere affordable to do so.

Dozens of volunteers with Changing Homelessness, a local organization aimed at helping those in need, walked the streets in Duval County Tuesday morning, counting the number of people without a home.

“We are really looking to get out and find as many people as possible,” Dawn Gilman, the CEO of Changing Homelessness, said.

Dawn said so far, volunteers found the most people in the San Marco and St. Nicolas areas.

Robert Mills walks downtown almost every day, and while he said he used to be homeless, he now has a roof over his head.

“There’s help out here for you, there’s help out here for you, it’s a process now I mean it is,” Mills said.

Mills also said affordable housing is a huge need for the homeless community, and that’s what Changing Homelessness has found too.

Volunteers will continue to count the rest of the week in Clay and Nassau counties.