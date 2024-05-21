Fire department said possible medical emergency caused car to hit home in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On early Monday evening, St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the area of 100 Shamrock Rd. for a reported car crash into a building.

When first responders arrived they found an SUV that crashed into a home which suffered moderate damage.

As for what caused the crash, officials suspect a possible medical emergency.

“Upon investigating the accident the crews found the driver having a medical emergency, which possibly led to the crash,” SJFR said.

The driver was treated and transported to a local hospital.

“The structure was evaluated by on scene personnel and deemed to be safe from collapse,” officials said.

As no other issues were found during the investigation the home was left in the care of the property owner.

