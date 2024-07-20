Fire Rescue confirms weather damage to several homes and property on St. Johns/Putnam County line

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue and Putnam County Emergency Management are currently surveying damage caused by a storm that moved through the area.

Fire rescue crews are in the area of 9200 and 9300 Old Hastings Road new the St. Johns/Putnam County line.

“No injuries have been reported, just damage to several homes, vehicles, trees down, and wires down,” Putnam County Fire Rescue said.

An SJCFR spokesperson also confirmed the damage, saying crews witnessed several carports and sheds destroyed.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team spoke to the National Weather Service and they said they’re pretty confident the damage was caused by straight-line winds and/or a microburst.

Pictures posted on Putnam County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page show cars and recreational vehicles turned over, structures damaged, and apparent damage to a box truck.

Emergency crews are telling people to use caution or completely avoid the area if they can.

This is a developing story and a team is on the way to the area.

