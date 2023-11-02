Fire in Springfield area forces 7 to relocate

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — At 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to a fire at 200 E. 16th St.

The JFRD said that when it arrived the floors were beginning to collapse. Initially, crews were pulled out for their safety. The home was described as a balloon frame style home and the fire “went up the walls.”

The fire was under control within 30 minutes. Crews were still at the home, monitoring it for hotspots.

While no one was injured, 7 people were displaced.

The fire marshal is on the scene, investigating a possible cause.

