Firefighter recognized in St. Johns County Fire Rescue’s annual awards

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Fire Rescue shines a light on the accomplishments of their employees and will start featuring the winners of our department’s annual awards in the upcoming weeks.

The first member to be recognized is Engineer Robert Deyo.

Deyo was named the 2021 Firefighter of the Year for his exceptional service to the community.

“He exemplifies the mission of Saint Johns County Fire Rescue through his unwavering commitment to his duties,” said SJCFR in a news release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“He consistently works to train and develop his colleagues and subordinates, striving to improve his performance by maintaining a thorough knowledge of his response area, scenarios, and training, as well as staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in his field.”

Deyo is also an active member of the SJCFR Bike Unit, dedicating his time to fulfilling additional responsibilities such as training, equipment, and special events.

Engineer Robert Deyo

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Deyo’s exceptional character and dedication to core values have inspired many others to aspire to be better firefighters. His exemplary attitude and service have made a significant contribution to the department.”

This week, Acting Fire Chief Sean McGee and members of SJCFR Command proudly recognized him as the 2021 St Johns County Fire Rescue Firefighter of the Year.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Engineer Robert Deyo

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.