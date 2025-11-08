Firefighters respond to fatal plane incident at Keystone Airport

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A small fire broke out at Keystone Airport early Saturday, prompting a swift response from local firefighters.

Bradford County Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene after reports of an aircraft emergency at the airfield.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a fatality, reporting it around 11 a.m.

The incident happened in Bradford County at 367 Southeast 82nd Street.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames.

By 11:15 a.m., officials confirmed the fire was fully extinguished.

Bradford County Fire Rescue says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been notified and will be investigating the incident.

