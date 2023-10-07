Firefighters visit shools to teach about fire safety

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Firefighters from Station 14 visited Otis Mason Elementary on Wednesday as part of the SJCFR’s Fire Prevention program for 2023.

The program is held every year to create awareness about fire safety among local children. The firefighters interact with the kids, educating them about the hazards of fire, and providing them with the necessary information on how to prevent fires.

“The event was quite exciting as the children got a chance to get up close with the firefighters, ask them questions, and learn about their work,” said SJCFR in a Facebook post. The children also got a closer look at a fire truck, which was parked on the school premises.

Fire Prevention program 2023

