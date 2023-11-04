Firefighters work through the night to extinguish Flagler Playhouse fire

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla — Flagler County Fire Rescue worked through the night to extinguish a fire at the Flagler Playhouse in Bunnell and protect the surrounding area.

Authorities state that luckily, there were no injuries to either citizens or firefighters.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The 911 call came in at about 10 p.m. October 29, made by a passerby who reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the property.

“When units arrived moments later there was a lot of heavy smoke,” said Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker.

He said crews, assisted by units from Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler Beach Fire Department, and Ormond Beach Fire Department, initially attacked the fire from the inside.

However, within just 10 minutes the conditions deteriorated, and for safety reasons crews exited the building and went into defensive mode from the outside to contain the fire and prevent its spread.

“It took us about 6 hours to declare the fire ‘out,’” Tucker said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There are four buildings on the property – two were destroyed, including the theater itself, and two were saved, including the offices.

Ten units from four agencies responded to fight the fire: Flagler County Fire Rescue, Palm Coast Fire Department, Flagler Beach Fire Department, and Ormond Beach Fire Department, Tucker said.

Neither the cause of the fire nor the financial loss has been determined.

The State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.