Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards $148,000 to First Responders, Healthcare Providers

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — In a ceremony held at Firehouse Subs, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation celebrated its commitment to equipping first responders and healthcare providers with lifesaving equipment grants totaling more than $148,000.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event, which took place on Wednesday, October 25, saw representatives from the grant recipient organizations proudly demonstrating the recently awarded equipment. To date, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted over $12 million to first responders and public safety organizations across Florida, with nearly $5 million benefiting the greater Jacksonville area.

This year’s grant awards made a substantial impact on four Jacksonville area organizations, ensuring they are better equipped to save lives in emergency situations.

The grant recipients and their respective awards are as follows:

The American Red Cross in North Florida received a grant of $118,892 for an emergency response vehicle (ERV). This vehicle will play a crucial role in the rapid response to emergencies and disaster relief services across 35 counties in the North Florida region and throughout the Southeast.

The Neptune Beach Police Department was awarded $20,852 to acquire an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). The ATV will enable the police department to respond swiftly to off-road incidents that are inaccessible by traditional emergency vehicles.

Hope Haven was granted $4,562 to procure two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and provide CPR/AED training for up to 10 people. These AEDs and training will empower the non-profit organization to offer lifesaving assistance at their San Marco facility in the event of a cardiac emergency.

Volunteers in Medicine Jacksonville received $4,501 to acquire an electrocardiography system (ECG), enabling them to monitor heart rhythm and electrical activity during cardiac emergencies.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.