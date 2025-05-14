FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Accident with injuries on Golden Isles Parkway, Cypress Mill Road

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — We’re monitoring a traffic accident with injuries Wednesday morning in Glynn County. Glynn County police posted on social media just after 10:15 a.m. that the accident is at Golden Isles Parkway and Cypress Mill Road.

“South bound lane blocked shutting down Cypress Mill and the south bound spur,” the post states.

