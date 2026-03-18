FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks lane on I-295 North at Duval Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-295 West North at Duval Road on Wednesday morning.

The accident is blocking the right lane.

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The collision resulted in an SUV coming to rest on top of a car.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution or take an alternate route while emergency crews work at the scene.

FHP reports that there are injuries, but the severity is not yet known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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