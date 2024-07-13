First Alert Weather: Above average temperatures and a few weekend storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma said it’s dry and hot for Saturday afternoon and evening.

The sea breeze is advancing inland and besides some isolated showers, most spots are dry.

Tonight stays dry, warm, and humid.

Sunday offers a better shot at rain in the afternoon, with some storms lasting into the evening toward sunset.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A few storms continue each day Monday/Tuesday, with Wednesday onward looking wetter.

There’s nothing of note in the tropics.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 95

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/94

WED: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/93

THU: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 74/92

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/92

SAT: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 75/93

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.