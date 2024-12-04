First Alert Weather: Another cold front before a warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s a beautiful day for Wednesday with sunny skies and cool temps.

Tonight will be cold, but not as cold as the last few nights.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Temps may approach freezing well inland, in addition to some patchy frost well inland.

The metro and the beaches will not freeze.

Thursday, clouds will increase, with daytime highs pleasant near 70.

A cold front moves through Thursday night, which may pop off a couple of showers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Then skies clear through the day Friday.

Friday night will be cold again with the threat of freezes and frosts inland.

The weekend looks sunny & cool in the morning, but nice each afternoon.

Temps warm to near 80 by mid-week next week as the next chance for rain develops.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Cold, but not as cold. Patchy Frost Inland. Low: 39

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated PM Showers. High: 69

FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cool. 41/58

SAT: Patchy Inland Frost, Sunny. 34/64

SUN: Partly Cloudy. 45/70

MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Mild. 53/74

TUE: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 60/78

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 61/78

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.