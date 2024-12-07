First Alert Weather: Another cold night before warming up for the end of the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says there’s a freeze warning tonight for our inland communities and SE Georgia.

Temperatures will fall to the low 30s and mid-30s near the coast.

After a chilly start, it is going to start to get warmer tomorrow afternoon with temperatures around 70°.

There will be more clouds around for the second half of Sunday and into Monday.

Temperatures will continue to climb for the start of the week.

We will be near 80° on Tuesday! (Record for JAX is 85°. Not likely to hit that).

A cold front moves through Wednesday bringing rain and colder temperatures for the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Inland frost/freeze. LOW: 35

TOMORROW: Warming up in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 70

MONDAY: Cloudy and warm. 50/74

TUESDAY: Cloudy and warm. 60/78

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers. Breezy and getting colder the second half of the day. 61/65

THURSDAY: Clear, cold and breezy. 35/58

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. 36/64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. 47/65

