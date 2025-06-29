Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another hot day with afternoon thunderstorms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking another steamy day ahead with morning temperatures in the 70s and strong afternoon storms likely between US-301 and the beaches.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Temperatures this morning are in the 70s under mostly clear skies.
  • Today will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms—some intense—in the afternoon and early evening.
  • Coverage of storms will be greatest in areas similar to Saturday: in between US-301 and the beaches,on where the sea breezes collide.
  • Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent and dangerous lightning, and strong gusty winds. 
  • Highs will rise into the low 90s before rain/clouds cool things off.
  • This weather pattern continues into the upcoming week with a daily chance for storms. Heavy rain could, at times, lead to minor flooding.

TROPICS:

  • Tropical Depression 2 formed in the southwest Gulf on Saturday. It is very weak and close to Mexico’s coast. 
  • It’s possible TD2 briefly becomes a tropical storm. If it does, it will get the name Barry and will have no impact on the U.S.
  • As of this writing, there are no other areas of interest in the tropics.

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day Forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 91

SATURDAY NIGHT: Shower/storm early, then turning mostly clear. LOW: 72

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/91

FRIDAY/JULY 4: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/91

