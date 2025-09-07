First Alert Weather: Another humid day with more thunderstorms

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potentially partly wet Jaguars home opener and a change to the weather pattern beginning Monday.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Temperatures will rise from the 70s this morning into the upper 80s and low 90s by the early afternoon.

The threat for showers and storms has increased today, with widely scattered coverage likely for the afternoon and evening, especially across north Florida.

Parts of the Jags game could be wet, and fans are advised to bring a poncho just in case a downpour moves over the stadium.

just in case a downpour moves over the stadium. One silver lining to the rain threat is that temperatures won’t be nearly as hot if it rains, as rain will cool things down into the 70s/80s.

A pattern change begins tomorrow with gusty onshore winds, increasing clouds, and showers through the first half of the upcoming work week.

Minor tidal flooding is likely with the full moon and several days of gusty onshore winds.

Tropics

No active storms and no areas of concern.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with afternoon showers and storms. HIGH: 91

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. LOW: 74

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered downpours. 74/87

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered downpours. 71/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. 70/83

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/84

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 70/86

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 67/85

