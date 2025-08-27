FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another nice day before rain and storms return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is quiet with temperatures in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast under partly cloudy skies.

Today will be warm with highs near 90, plenty of sunshine, and some isolated showers in the afternoon.

Humidity starts to return later today with onshore winds developing.

A few more showers and storms are expected by Thursday.

Elevated rain chances persist with a stalled front nearby Friday into Labor Day weekend. Rain will be heavy at times.

Labor Day itself will feature highs in the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Fernand remains weak with no threat to land.

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated afternoon showers. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 70 (warmer at the coast)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, and a few afternoon showers and storms. 70/90

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 72/87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 73/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 72/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/86

