FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another round of showers and storms Monday evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some sun with scattered heavy showers and storms west of Jax, with individual cells moving north while the entire line slowly spreads east.

Notes from our First Alert Weather team:

Scattered evening showers and storms will be heavy for a time in some spots with additional rainfall of a quarter to a half inch, locally between a half an inch and an inch. Totals since last Wednesday have averaged 1-3 inches, with multiple neighborhoods in the range of 4-7 inches.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Rain will not be widespread with lighter amounts than past days. Highs will be in the 80s.

We then turn hot and dry on Wednesday through the upcoming weekend, with highs each day reaching into the 90s.

Here’s your weekly First Alert Weather forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, a few t’storms Monday evening, then partly cloudy. Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon shower/t’storm. High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing with areas of fog. Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/91

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 69/94

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 70/96

SUNDAY: Partly sunny/hot. 71/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 69/91

