FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another round of showers and storms Monday evening

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some sun with scattered heavy showers and storms west of Jax, with individual cells moving north while the entire line slowly spreads east.

Notes from our First Alert Weather team:

  • Scattered evening showers and storms will be heavy for a time in some spots with additional rainfall of a quarter to a half inch, locally between a half an inch and an inch. Totals since last Wednesday have averaged 1-3 inches, with multiple neighborhoods in the range of 4-7 inches.
  • Tuesday will be partly sunny with widely scattered afternoon showers and storms.  Rain will not be widespread with lighter amounts than past days.  Highs will be in the 80s.
  • We then turn hot and dry on Wednesday through the upcoming weekend, with highs each day reaching into the 90s.

Here’s your weekly First Alert Weather forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers, a few t’storms Monday evening, then partly cloudy. Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered afternoon shower/t’storm. High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing with areas of fog. Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/91

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 69/94

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 70/96

SUNDAY: Partly sunny/hot. 71/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 69/91

