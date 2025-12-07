Local

First Alert Weather: Back to sunshine and cool mornings

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • What a damp Sunday
  • Several neighborhoods have received 1+" of rain in Duval County
  • Rain continues Sunday evening & night
  • There may still be a shower or two around during the Monday morning commute
  • Rain will gradually clear & some sun will peek through by the afternoon
  • Then the skies clear Monday night & it gets cold
  • Morning lows stay cold through Thursday
  • The days stay largely sunny & dry through next weekend
  • We’ll see a brief warming trend through Friday before a cold front cools us back again next weekend

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Rain Diminishing. Low: 52
  • TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy, Brief Shower. High: 63
  • TUE: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 40/59
  • WED: AM Inland Frost, Sunny. 39/69
  • THU: Sunny. 45/69
  • FRI: Partly Sunny. 49/72
  • SAT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 47/62
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy. 48/63

