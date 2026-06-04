First Alert Weather: Beautiful days before more heat & humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Thursday has been a FABULOUS day

It all started with a new record low temp of 58 degrees at JIA

We were just in the 50s in mid-May, but we’re rarely that cool in June

Tonight’s another cool-ish night with temps in the 50s and 60s inland

The beaches will be much more mild in the 70s, which is typical for June

Friday will be a tad warmer during the day, but the humidity will stay low

Temperatures warm up to near 90 by Sunday

Humidity will start to creep back by this weekend, too

But rain stays away for the weekend - it will be a fabulous outdoor weekend

Rain attempts to make a comeback next week, especially on Tuesday

The days look to stay more humid - typically so - through next week

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Comfortably Cool Inland. Low: 62

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Pleasant! High: 85

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 63/88

SUN: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 67/89

MON: Partly Sunny. 71/90

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/88

WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/88

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 71/89

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, June 4 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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