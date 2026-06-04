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First Alert Weather: Beautiful days before more heat & humidity

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Thursday has been a FABULOUS day
  • It all started with a new record low temp of 58 degrees at JIA
  • We were just in the 50s in mid-May, but we’re rarely that cool in June
  • Tonight’s another cool-ish night with temps in the 50s and 60s inland
  • The beaches will be much more mild in the 70s, which is typical for June
  • Friday will be a tad warmer during the day, but the humidity will stay low 
  • Temperatures warm up to near 90 by Sunday
  • Humidity will start to creep back by this weekend, too
  • But rain stays away for the weekend - it will be a fabulous outdoor weekend
  • Rain attempts to make a comeback next week, especially on Tuesday
  • The days look to stay more humid - typically so - through next week

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Comfortably Cool Inland. Low: 62
  • TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Pleasant! High: 85
  • SAT: Mostly Sunny. 63/88
  • SUN: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 67/89
  • MON: Partly Sunny. 71/90
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/88
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/88
  • THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 71/89

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, June 4 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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