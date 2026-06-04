First Alert Weather: Beautiful days before more heat & humidity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Thursday has been a FABULOUS day
- It all started with a new record low temp of 58 degrees at JIA
- We were just in the 50s in mid-May, but we’re rarely that cool in June
- Tonight’s another cool-ish night with temps in the 50s and 60s inland
- The beaches will be much more mild in the 70s, which is typical for June
- Friday will be a tad warmer during the day, but the humidity will stay low
- Temperatures warm up to near 90 by Sunday
- Humidity will start to creep back by this weekend, too
- But rain stays away for the weekend - it will be a fabulous outdoor weekend
- Rain attempts to make a comeback next week, especially on Tuesday
- The days look to stay more humid - typically so - through next week
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Comfortably Cool Inland. Low: 62
- TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Pleasant! High: 85
- SAT: Mostly Sunny. 63/88
- SUN: Mostly Sunny & Hot. 67/89
- MON: Partly Sunny. 71/90
- TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/88
- WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/88
- THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 71/89
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area