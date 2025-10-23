Local

First Alert Weather: Beautiful Fall Weather

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cool Fall temps this morning down in the 40s and 50s.

  • Thursday’s a beautiful day with low humidity and lots of sun.
  • Daytime highs will be in the 70s today and up to around 80 tomorrow.
  • The weekend looks nice again with a bit more wind and an isolated shower possible Sunday.
  • A better shot at rain moves across the area Monday into Tuesday of next week.

TROPICS

  • Tropical Storm Melissa is meandering in the Central Caribbean.
  • Melissa is forecast to become a major hurricane later this weekend.
  • Melissa’s movement will be very slow as it tracks westward the next several days.
  • Melissa will bring high winds and flooding rain to Jamaica and Hispaniola.
  • Impacts will last several days due to the slow movement of the storm.
  • Long-range forecasts pull Melissa up into the Western Atlantic, away from the U.S.
  • There are currently no other active storms.

Tracking the Tropics: Thursday, October 23

TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. High: 76

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool! Low: 53

FRIDAY: Sunny & Nice. 53/80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 63/77

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 64/76

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 60/78

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, October 23

