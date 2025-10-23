First Alert Weather: Beautiful Fall Weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cool Fall temps this morning down in the 40s and 50s.
- Thursday’s a beautiful day with low humidity and lots of sun.
- Daytime highs will be in the 70s today and up to around 80 tomorrow.
- The weekend looks nice again with a bit more wind and an isolated shower possible Sunday.
- A better shot at rain moves across the area Monday into Tuesday of next week.
TROPICS
- Tropical Storm Melissa is meandering in the Central Caribbean.
- Melissa is forecast to become a major hurricane later this weekend.
- Melissa’s movement will be very slow as it tracks westward the next several days.
- Melissa will bring high winds and flooding rain to Jamaica and Hispaniola.
- Impacts will last several days due to the slow movement of the storm.
- Long-range forecasts pull Melissa up into the Western Atlantic, away from the U.S.
- There are currently no other active storms.
TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. High: 76
TONIGHT: Clear & Cool! Low: 53
FRIDAY: Sunny & Nice. 53/80
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/80
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/80
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 63/77
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 64/76
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 60/78
