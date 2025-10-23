First Alert Weather: Beautiful Fall Weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cool Fall temps this morning down in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday’s a beautiful day with low humidity and lots of sun.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s today and up to around 80 tomorrow.

The weekend looks nice again with a bit more wind and an isolated shower possible Sunday.

A better shot at rain moves across the area Monday into Tuesday of next week.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Melissa is meandering in the Central Caribbean.

Melissa is forecast to become a major hurricane later this weekend.

Melissa’s movement will be very slow as it tracks westward the next several days.

Melissa will bring high winds and flooding rain to Jamaica and Hispaniola.

Impacts will last several days due to the slow movement of the storm.

Long-range forecasts pull Melissa up into the Western Atlantic, away from the U.S.

There are currently no other active storms.

TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. High: 76

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool! Low: 53

FRIDAY: Sunny & Nice. 53/80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 63/77

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 64/76

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 60/78

