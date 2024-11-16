The First Alert Weather: Beautiful fall weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says temperatures range widely this morning thanks to some coastal clouds.

Inland, it is chilly in the 40s. Toward the coast, it is cool in the 50s/60s.

Today will be sunny, dry, and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s.

Another chilly night tonight with temperatures in the 40s/50s.

We gradually rebound to near 80 by Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Rain moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Some heavy rain will be possible with amounts ranging from 1-1.5″.

Even cooler and drier weather arrives Wednesday night into next weekend.

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Sara is stationary this morning just offshore Honduras, causing catastrophic flooding for that part of Central America.

Fortunately for the United States, Sara is forecast to dissipate over Mexico before reaching the Gulf.

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TODAY: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny and nice. 46/74

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 48/77

TUESDAY: Warmer with increasing clouds. 56/79

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and showers early then clearing. 65/76

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, much cooler. 49/66

FRIDAY: Cold start, sunny. 42/67

