Local

First Alert Weather: Breezy, chilly temperatures will not last long for the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert Weather

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team always has the weekend in view for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what to expect:

  • Temperatures are 20 degrees cooler Thursday afternoon vs. Wednesday afternoon with a gusty breeze out of the northeast off the cool Atlantic.
  • The chilly air will be quickly replaced by warm and humid temperatures by Friday as temperatures reach well into the 70s.
  • Scattered showers will develop throughout the day Friday, with a few thunderstorms possible.
  • The weekend will be rather warm with showers at times but plenty of dry hours too. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and highs near 75. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a brief shower with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs


LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast


INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood


SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️


Most Read