First Alert Weather: Breezy, cool and sunny with no rain in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says today should be breezy, cool, and sunny -- and no rain!

Here’s what you can expect:

Breezy cool north winds 10-20+ mph, especially at the coast.

High temps mid-upper 60s (not a BIG cool down) but fresh/crisp for Sunday morning.

We start to warm up Monday, back to the 80s Tuesday/Wednesday.

Next rain/storm threat arrives Wednesday through Thursday morning.

It’s early, but next weekend looks nice.

