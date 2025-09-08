First Alert Weather: Breezy and cooler with some rain at times for the Jacksonville area

Another “local Nor’easter” has arrived and will bring gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and rain at times through Wednesday.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

The best rain chances will be across Northeast Florida and extreme Southeast Georgia, where locally heavy rain will occur with any persistent rain bands.

Minor beach erosion will occur with rough seas and surf and a high rip current risk at area beaches.

Some nuisance flooding will occur at times of high tide through mid-week along the St. Johns River and its tributaries, as well as the intracoastal.

Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s, cooler when it’s raining, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Showers will shift more south by later Wednesday, and then Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry with pleasant high temperatures in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Mild for this time of year.

TROPICS: No areas of immediate concern though overall conditions are becoming more favorable for development across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with scattered showers over NE Fl. Low: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy with showers at times across NE Fl./extreme SE Ga… dry inland Ga.. High: 81

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers across NE Fl., extreme SE Ga. Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers shifting more south through the afternoon. High: 83

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 66/84

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 67/85

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 68/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 65/87

