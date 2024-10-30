FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy, mostly dry with brief showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is relatively warm with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We will rise to the low 80s this afternoon.

A few areas of light rain will continue before sunrise, turning mostly dry during the day today. A brief shower is possible.

Gusty onshore winds persist leaving a high risk of rip currents and rough surf at the beaches.

Our weather pattern remains basically the same through the next week: Highs in the low 80s, a brief shower, gusty winds, high rip current risk.

Tropics

Still watching the Caribbean for gradual development, but no threats from the tropics at least through Election Day.

The next name is Patty.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a brief shower. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower. 65/83 (70s for Trick-or-Treating)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower. 62/81

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower. 64/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a brief shower. 64/80

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/81

