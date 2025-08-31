Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy showers at times the next few days

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Showers and breezy winds keep Sunday cooler than normal.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday morning is wet along the coast with scattered gusty showers pivoting in off the ocean.
  • These will continue for a good part of the morning and afternoon at some places along the coast. Locally heavy rain is possible, which could eventually lead to some flooding.
  • Breezy conditions will persist along the beaches on Sunday, leading to a high risk of rip currents and rough surf.
  • Much drier weather is expected inland Sunday, west of the St. Johns River, but a few inland showers are still possible.
  • Temperatures will be cooler than average Sunday in the low-mid 80s with clouds, gusty onshore winds, and occasional showers.
  • Labor Day will be similar with some showers, gusty onshore winds, and “cooler” temperatures in the 80s.

TROPICS:

  • No active storms and no threat to the United States.
  • One tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa has some potential for development over the next week.
  • The next name is Gabrielle.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered breezy showers, mainly along the coast. HIGH: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few breezy showers, mainly along the coast. LOW: 72

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Breezy at the coast. 72/84

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 70/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/89

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with an isolated shower. 70/90

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/91

