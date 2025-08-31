FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy showers at times the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Showers and breezy winds keep Sunday cooler than normal.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Sunday morning is wet along the coast with scattered gusty showers pivoting in off the ocean.
- These will continue for a good part of the morning and afternoon at some places along the coast. Locally heavy rain is possible, which could eventually lead to some flooding.
- Breezy conditions will persist along the beaches on Sunday, leading to a high risk of rip currents and rough surf.
- Much drier weather is expected inland Sunday, west of the St. Johns River, but a few inland showers are still possible.
- Temperatures will be cooler than average Sunday in the low-mid 80s with clouds, gusty onshore winds, and occasional showers.
- Labor Day will be similar with some showers, gusty onshore winds, and “cooler” temperatures in the 80s.
TROPICS:
- No active storms and no threat to the United States.
- One tropical wave emerging off the coast of Africa has some potential for development over the next week.
- The next name is Gabrielle.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered breezy showers, mainly along the coast. HIGH: 86
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few breezy showers, mainly along the coast. LOW: 72
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Breezy at the coast. 72/84
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 70/87
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/89
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer with an isolated shower. 70/90
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/91
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️