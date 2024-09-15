First Alert Weather: Breezy Sunday in Jacksonville with more showers on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents can expect a breezy Sunday with scattered showers as temperatures climb from the 70s into the low to mid-80s. Onshore winds will pick up throughout the day, with sustained winds of 15-25 mph along the coast and gusts above 30 mph. This will contribute to a high risk of rip currents and dangerous surf conditions at all area beaches.

This morning, coastal showers and occasional downpours will gradually move inland by the afternoon. While portions of the Jaguars game could remain dry, expect some rain during the event. Despite daily rain chances throughout the upcoming week, the weather will feature significantly more dry periods than last week.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Gordon remains in the far Atlantic and poses no threat to land. A system designated as Invest 95L is being monitored offshore. Whatever forms from this system will move toward the Carolinas or Mid-Atlantic, with no direct local impacts expected. The next storm to form will be named Helene.

Fall officially begins in one week.

Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers, breezy. High: 84°F

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 72°F

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 72/83°F

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers. 69/85°F

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/86°F

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer with a few showers. 70/88°F

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 69/88°F

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers. 70/86°F

