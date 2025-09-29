First Alert Weather: Breezy with a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Monday evening and beyond:

Isolated to scattered showers will continue through Tuesday with temperatures Monday night near 70 and Tuesday highs in the mid 80s.

Imelda will stay east of Florida with no significant direct impacts, but gusty winds will occur at our area beaches along with rough seas and surf.

Temperatures will be milder this week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Showers return to the area by Thursday and Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Tropics

Humberto is over the SW Atlantic and some 800+ miles east/southeast of Jax. It will turn more northward, then accelerate northeast over the N. Atlantic.

Imelda is about 300 miles southeast of Jacksonville, near the Northern Bahamas. Imelda will turn slowly north/northeast then accelerate to the east/northeast over the open Atlantic. The storm will never make landfall on U.S. soil, but will bring impacts to Bermuda by Wednesday or Thursday.

The combination of Humberto and Imelda will help to bring rough seas & surf to area beaches along with gusty winds.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 71

Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 71 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. High: 84

Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated showers. High: 84 TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68

Partly cloudy. Low: 68 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83

Partly sunny. High: 83 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. 69/81

Partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. 69/81 FRIDAY: partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. 68/82

partly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. 68/82 SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 67/82

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 67/82 SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 69/83

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 69/83 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/85

