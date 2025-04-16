FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brief dip in temperatures before another warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are waking up to the 50s under clear skies.

Today will be mild in the upper 70s.

Winds will be 10-15 mph out of the NNW today.

Easter Sunday looks very warm and breezy.

Only an isolated shower is possible by early next week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Sunny, mild and breezy. High: 78

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 49

THURSDAY: Sunny. 49/81

FRIDAY: Sunny & mild. 58/83

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/84

EASTER: Partly cloudy & breezy. 61/86

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 64/87

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.