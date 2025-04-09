First Alert Weather: Brief showers before Friday cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking another nice, cool night with a low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday evening will be mostly clear before winds off the Atlantic help develop a few clouds later in the night.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

There will be continued onshore winds with some mixed clouds and sun on Thursday. A brief shower is expected, but there won’t be much rain for most neighborhoods.

The next cold front arrives Friday evening, preceded by scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts look insignificant.

A beautiful weekend will follow with sunny skies, dry air, and cool temperatures.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 78

Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 78 THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58

Partly cloudy. Low: 58 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers (rumble of thunder). High: 80

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers (rumble of thunder). High: 80 SATURDAY: Sunny. 50/74

Sunny. 50/74 SUNDAY: Sunny. 42/76

Sunny. 42/76 MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81

Mostly sunny. 48/81 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/84

Partly cloudy. 54/84 WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 55/78

TOP STORIES:

Read: SJSO shares photo regarding suspect involved in St. Johns County armed robbery

Read: ‘We can save children’s lives’: Lawyer calls for action after local 4-year-old with autism drowns in retention pond

Read: Trump hits back with a 125% tariff in escalating trade war with China



