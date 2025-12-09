First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead with a gradual warming trend in view

Tracking a dry morning commute today.

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland this morning

Upper 40s/lower 50s along the coast

Highs in the upper 50s this afternoon in NE Florida

Lower to mid 50s in SE Georgia

Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

An inland freeze in SE Georgia likely overnight/early tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Inland frost. LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 36/66

THURSDAY: Sunny. 42/66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/69

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/71

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 49/71

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/60

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 9, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️