Local

First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead with a gradual warming trend in view

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Tracking a dry morning commute today.

  • Temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland this morning
    • Upper 40s/lower 50s along the coast
  • Highs in the upper 50s this afternoon in NE Florida
    • Lower to mid 50s in SE Georgia
  • Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
  • An inland freeze in SE Georgia likely overnight/early tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Inland frost. LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 36/66

THURSDAY: Sunny. 42/66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/69

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/71

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 49/71

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/60

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 9, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read