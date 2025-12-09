First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead with a gradual warming trend in view

Tracking a dry morning commute today.
- Temperatures in the 30s and 40s inland this morning
- Upper 40s/lower 50s along the coast
- Highs in the upper 50s this afternoon in NE Florida
- Lower to mid 50s in SE Georgia
- Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
- An inland freeze in SE Georgia likely overnight/early tomorrow.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 59
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Inland frost. LOW: 36
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 36/66
THURSDAY: Sunny. 42/66
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/69
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/71
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 49/71
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 49/60
