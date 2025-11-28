First Alert Weather: Chilly day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning.
- Chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
- Inland freeze this morning, especially in Inland SE Georgia.
- Feels like temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s in spots well inland.
- Jacksonville stays above freezing at JIA.
- Temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach 60 degrees.
- Most neighborhoods will be in the 50s this afternoon.
- Mostly sunny skies today.
- Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.
- Back to the 70s by Sunday afternoon.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. HIGH: 60
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Chilly. LOW: 39
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 39/66
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 53/75
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 60/74
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 59/75
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/67
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/70
