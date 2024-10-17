FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly mornings before gradual warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are starting off the day with a few clouds in spots.

Coldest air since April in place this morning

Dry morning commute

Sweaters, jackets and coats needed this AM!

Highs today in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies

Breezy onshore winds out of the northeast today

Tomorrow morning will be in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Two areas are being watched for potential development. Neither of them pose a threat to the US at this time.

TODAY: Chilly start, Mostly sunny. Breezy. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 49 (50s at coast)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. 49/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 59/77

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 62/78

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. 62/79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/80

