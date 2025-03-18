FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly mornings, comfortable afternoons ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is cool with temperatures mostly in the 40s, a few spots in the 30s.

Today will be another sunny day with highs into the low 70s and less wind.

Wednesday will start similarly cool but will be warmer, closer to 80.

A few afternoon showers arrive Thursday ahead of another front. There is no threat for severe weather with this front.

We’ll be cooler by Friday behind the front.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 18, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

TODAY: Sunny and nice. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. 42/81

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a few afternoon showers. 53/72

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. 39/68

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. 40/76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 51/77

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower late. 55/79

