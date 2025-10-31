First Alert Weather: Chilly nights but beautiful fall weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Chilly Friday night as temps. dip into the 30s well inland to the 40s at the beaches. Bundle up, trick-or-treaters!
- A beautiful weekend with lots of sun tomorrow & afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Florida/Ga. Kickoff will be sunny with temps. in the low 70s falling into the 50s by the 4th quarter.
- Clouds start to move in on Sunday with mild temps.
- Showers spread across the area on Monday with our next cold front.
Tropics:
- The last advisory on Melissa has been issued… no areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin with one more month left in the hurricane season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear & chilly. Low: 41
- SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 74
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 48
- SUNDAY: Clouds are gradually moving in. High: 76
- MONDAY: Clouds & showers. 53/70
- TUESDAY: Becoming sunny. 48/72
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73
- THURSDAY: Sunny, 52/75
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/80