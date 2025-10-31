Local

First Alert Weather: Chilly nights but beautiful fall weekend ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Chilly Friday night as temps. dip into the 30s well inland to the 40s at the beaches.  Bundle up, trick-or-treaters!
  • A beautiful weekend with lots of sun tomorrow & afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Florida/Ga. Kickoff will be sunny with temps. in the low 70s falling into the 50s by the 4th quarter.
  • Clouds start to move in on Sunday with mild temps.
  • Showers spread across the area on Monday with our next cold front.

Tropics:

  • The last advisory on Melissa has been issued… no areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin with one more month left in the hurricane season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear & chilly. Low: 41
  • SATURDAY: Sunny.  High: 74
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 48
  • SUNDAY: Clouds are gradually moving in. High: 76
  • MONDAY: Clouds & showers.  53/70
  • TUESDAY: Becoming sunny.  48/72
  • WEDNESDAY: Sunny.  51/73
  • THURSDAY: Sunny,  52/75
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/80

