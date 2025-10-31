First Alert Weather: Chilly nights but beautiful fall weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Chilly Friday night as temps. dip into the 30s well inland to the 40s at the beaches. Bundle up, trick-or-treaters!

A beautiful weekend with lots of sun tomorrow & afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. Florida/Ga. Kickoff will be sunny with temps. in the low 70s falling into the 50s by the 4th quarter.

Clouds start to move in on Sunday with mild temps.

Showers spread across the area on Monday with our next cold front.

Tropics:

The last advisory on Melissa has been issued… no areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin with one more month left in the hurricane season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & chilly. Low: 41

Clear & chilly. Low: 41 SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 74

Sunny. High: 74 SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 48

Clear. Low: 48 SUNDAY: Clouds are gradually moving in. High: 76

Clouds are gradually moving in. High: 76 MONDAY: Clouds & showers. 53/70

Clouds & showers. 53/70 TUESDAY: Becoming sunny. 48/72

Becoming sunny. 48/72 WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73

Sunny. 51/73 THURSDAY: Sunny, 52/75

Sunny, 52/75 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/80

