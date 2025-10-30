First Alert Weather: Chilly nights into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Chilly tonight under clear skies with lows in the upper 30s over SE Ga. to the low to mid 40s over NE FL.

Sunny skies Friday through Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s & overnight lows in the 30s well inland to near 40 closer to I-95 to the 40s at the beaches.

So, Trick-or-Treat evening will be clear, with temps. dropping into the 50s. Florida/Ga. Kickoff will be sunny with temps. in the low 70s dropping through the 60s into the 50s in the 2nd half.

Tropics:

Melissa is a Cat. 2 moving near Bermuda tonight, then will lose tropical characteristics Friday/Saturday, becoming an ocean storm over the North Atlantic – no local impacts. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 43

Clear & cool. Low: 43 FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 70

Sunny. High: 70 HALLOWEEN NIGHT: Clear. Low: 41

Clear. Low: 41 SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 71

Sunny. High: 71 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73

Partly sunny. 48/73 MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 53/73

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 53/73 TUESDAY: Sunny. 45/72

Sunny. 45/72 WEDNESDAY: Sunny, 51/73

Sunny, 51/73 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/75

