First Alert Weather: Chilly nights into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Chilly tonight under clear skies with lows in the upper 30s over SE Ga. to the low to mid 40s over NE FL.
- Sunny skies Friday through Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 70s & overnight lows in the 30s well inland to near 40 closer to I-95 to the 40s at the beaches.
- So, Trick-or-Treat evening will be clear, with temps. dropping into the 50s. Florida/Ga. Kickoff will be sunny with temps. in the low 70s dropping through the 60s into the 50s in the 2nd half.
Tropics:
- Melissa is a Cat. 2 moving near Bermuda tonight, then will lose tropical characteristics Friday/Saturday, becoming an ocean storm over the North Atlantic – no local impacts. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 43
- FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 70
- HALLOWEEN NIGHT: Clear. Low: 41
- SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 71
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 53/73
- TUESDAY: Sunny. 45/72
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny, 51/73
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/75