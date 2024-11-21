Local

First Alert Weather: Clear and chilly tonight for the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chilly night ahead for Thursday. Here’s what you can expect now through the weekend:

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

  • Clear and chilly this evening
  • Temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset.
  • Morning lows will be in the lower to mid-40s.
  • Sunny again Friday with highs only in the lower 60s.
  • Some Southeast Georgia neighborhoods won’t get out of the upper 50s Friday.
  • Sunny and cool for the weekend.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️


0

Most Read