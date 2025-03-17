FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A clear and cold St. Patrick’s Day🍀

The First Alert Weather Team regards a cold night ahead as winds diminish throughout the evening.

By morning, temperatures will be in the 30s inland and near 40s at the beaches.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Less wind + lots of sun Tuesday will make for a beautiful day with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Another very cool night Tue. night then warmer Wed. as highs reach the low 80s.

The next cold front arrives Thursday with a band of light showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler again on Friday with high temps. only in the 60s but with lots of sun.

7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 39

TUESDAY: Sunny & nice. High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear, chilly. Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 81

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a few afternoon showers. 53/72

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy, cool. 39/68

SATURDAY: Sunny & nice. 40/76

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 51/77

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, shower late. 55/79

