First Alert Weather: Cloudy and breezy with rain at times through Labor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday afternoon has been mostly cloudy with only a few isolated showers across the area. For the remainder of Saturday evening, it’ll be mostly dry and cloudy.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Overnight and through the morning hours, scattered showers will develop at the coast- mainly in SE Georgia. Heavy downpours will be possible.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered showers throughout the day. Highest rainfall totals will be along the I-95 corridor and east to the beaches. The chance for rain is lower for our inland communities.

Breezy with temperatures remaining in the mid-80s both Sunday and Monday. Cloudy for Labor Day with scattered showers and storms.

Warming back up to the 90s towards the end of the week with only isolated afternoon storms.

Tropics

A tropical wave off of Africa has a low chance of developing over the next 7 days. No other areas of concern. The Climate Prediction Center highlights the Atlantic basin and western Gulf as the areas to watch for development in mid-September. This would line up with the climatological peak of hurricane season. Next storm name = Gabrielle.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers mainly at the coast. Cloudy. LOW: 73

SUN: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms mainly along the I-95 corridor and east to the beaches. HIGH: 86

MON: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers/storms. 72/84

TUE: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 71/86

WED: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 70/87

THU: Mostly sunny. A few showers. 71/89

FRI: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 70/90

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 73/91

