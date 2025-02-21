FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold day ahead before a gradual warming trend into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we will see freezing temperatures west of the St. Johns River.

Feels like temperatures will dip to the lower 20s with a slight breeze this morning.

Highs today will only reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

SE Georgia inland neighborhoods will see a frost/freeze again tomorrow morning.

We gradually warm up into the mid to upper 60s this weekend.

A morning shower is possible again by Monday.

TODAY: Inland frost/freeze early. Cold day. Mostly to partly sunny. HIGH: 51

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Inland frost/ SE Georgia inland freeze. LOW: 38

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 38/63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 46/67

MONDAY: Brief morning shower. Turning partly sunny. 49/68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 48/76

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Shower late. 49/75

