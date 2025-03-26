FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold mornings continue, gradual warming trend in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bitter cold continues this morning.

Temperatures in the 20s inland and 30s closer to the coast.

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 40s.

We drop to the mid to upper 20s tomorrow morning inland and lower to mid 30s along the coast.

Highs reach the lower 50s tomorrow and upper 50s by Sunday.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: January 24, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM Freeze. Partly sunny and cold. HIGH: 49

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Widespread frost/freeze. Low: 27

SATURDAY: Morning frost/freeze, mostly sunny. 27/52

SUNDAY: Morning freeze, mostly sunny. 32/59

MONDAY: Warmer and partly cloudy. 40/64

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 47/70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70

