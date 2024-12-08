First Alert Weather: Cold start to a beautiful Sunday

The First Alert Weather Team says morning temperatures are near/just below freezing inland and mid-upper 30s toward the coast.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Mostly sunny skies prevail today as temperatures warm into the upper 60s to near 70. It will be a beautiful day.

Tonight will not be nearly as cold with clouds on the increase and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday is even warmer in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies and near 80 by Tuesday.

A strong cold front blows through Wednesday with rain.

7-day forecast:

TODAY: Morning inland frost, mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. 50/77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/78

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain/isolated thunder. Late afternoon clearing. 61/68

THURSDAY: Much colder, sunny and breezy. 35/58

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. 36/64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. 47/65

