FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Comfortable weather through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there is a chill to the air, with temperatures in the 40s inland and 50s toward the coast.

It will be another beautiful day, with some increase in clouds along the coast by the afternoon.

Gusty onshore winds and rough surf at the beaches will bring a moderate to high risk of rip currents later today.

We are a little warmer Thursday with a brief shower at times thanks to the onshore flow off the Atlantic.

A few showers are possible on Friday with the passage of another cold front. No significant rain is expected.

A beautiful but cool weekend is ahead.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Mostly sunny inland, a few coastal clouds and breezy in the afternoon. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy along the coast, isolated coastal shower. LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. 56/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 58/80

SATURDAY: Sunny. 50/74

SUNDAY: Cool morning, sunny. 42/76

MONDAY: Sunny. 48/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/84

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.