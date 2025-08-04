First Alert Weather: Continued stormy skies this week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Monday evening and beyond.

Scattered heavy storms into early Monday evening will cause localized flooding and ponding of water before clearing later Monday. night

The rest of the week will continue to have mostly to partly sunny skies in the morning, giving way to scattered heavy afternoon storms. High temperatures will reach the low 90s, then fluctuate a great deal near and within thunderstorms.

Tropics

Tropical Storm “Dexter” is over the Northwest Atlantic & will not impact any land areas while moving northeast.

Low pressure is forecast to develop east & northeast of Jacksonville by Friday, then move north/northwest into the Carolinas over the weekend. It doesn’t appear this will be a strong system but will produce rip currents at the beaches & pockets of heavy rain – especially for the Carolinas to Virginia.

A tropical wave over the far East Atlantic has long-term potential while moving some semblance of west. It’s a long way out, but something to carefully track over the next couple of weeks. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered storms early, then clearing. Low: 73

Scattered storms early, then clearing. Low: 73 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. High: 92

Partly sunny with afternoon storms. High: 92 TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storms. Low: 74

Evening shower/storms. Low: 74 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 91

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 91 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 75/89

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 75/89 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/91

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/91 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. 74/92

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t’storms. 74/92 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/91

Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/91 MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/91

