FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool morning before a warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are waking up to the 40s and 50s under clear skies.

Today will be warm in the lower 80s.

Winds will be 5-10 mph out of the east.

Good Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Easter Sunday will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Only an isolated shower is possible by mid next week.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 17, 2025

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 81

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 58

FRIDAY: Sunny & warm. 58/83

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/84

EASTER: Partly cloudy & breezy. 61/86

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. 64/86

