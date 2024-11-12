FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooling trend begins mid afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast.

It will be another warm day in the low to middle 80s.

A brief sprinkle is possible west of Jacksonville.

A high risk of rip currents continues at our local beaches.

A few cold fronts this week will usher in cooler and drier weather.

Mornings in the 40s and 50s by this weekend

TROPICS:

We will watch the Western Caribbean for potential long term development.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 64/78

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 61/78

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 58/74

SATURDAY: Sunny. 49/73

SUNDAY: Sunny. 46/74

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77

