First Alert Weather: Daily heat and storms as the tropics heat up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking heat and storms.

Heavy rain and storms have already dropped downpours in the Metro.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

As of 3 PM, rain and storms are focusing near the St. Johns River south of Jacksonville. A few storms will continue into this evening, mainly west of Jacksonville.

Sunday’s sea breeze moves rain and storms farther inland compared to today. Daily storms continue into next week, including for July Fourth

Temperatures warm above average late next week.

In the tropics, Beryl is rapidly strengthening in the Central/Western Atlantic.

Beryl is forecast to become a major hurricane before crossing into the Caribbean and looks to be a hard hit for the Lesser Antilles

There is another wave behind Beryl, also forecast to strengthen and move into the Caribbean.

Both of these Atlantic/Caribbean areas to watch are expected to stay south and away from Florida. But there’s still a lot of time to work out that forecast, stay tuned

Another disturbance is lifting into the Southern Gulf – also not coming to the U.S. or Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Inland Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 93

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/94

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/91

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/91

FOURTH: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/92

FRI: Partly Cloudy & A Bit Hotter, A Few Storms. 75/94

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/97

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.